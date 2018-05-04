203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Obituaries

Ervin R. Liles

10 hours ago
1 Min Read
Ervin R. Liles, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at home after a long battle with cancer.

Ervin was born June 23, 1939 in Lindale to Grady and Hazel Liles.  He worked in construction until he started his own business, Liles Construction, in 1995, which he ran until his retirement in 2004.  After retirement, he started a new business, Liles Tractor Mowing Services.  Ervin enjoyed hunting, watching football and baseball, and reading western books.

His survivors include wife of 26 years, Mary Liles; sons, Terry Liles and wife, Trina, Jeff Liles, David Liles and Gaylon Liles and wife, Trish; step-son, Randy Walthall; sister, Glenda Tilley of Greenwood, Louis.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018 in East Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford.

Visitation was schedule for 6-8 p.m. Friday in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Ervin’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society.

