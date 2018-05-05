Down 1-0 in series, Bearcats need sweep today over Braswell to advance to next playoff round

Coming off a 9-8 loss to Denton Braswell Friday afternoon, the Aledo Bearcats baseball team needs to take a pair from the Bengals today to advance in the Class 5A playoffs as the best-of-3 bi-district series continues today.

Game 2 will start at 3 p.m. today at Northwest High School. Game 3, if necessary, will follow Game 2.

The Bearcats need to win both games to advance to the area (second) round of the playoffs.

The winner of the Aledo/Braswell series will advance to the area round and face the winner of the Colleyville Heritage/Fort Worth Southwest bi-district series.

