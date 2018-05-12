Colleyville Heritage squares series with 4-1 win over Bearcats; winner-take-all game at 2 p.m. Saturday

Colleyville Heritage held off a late Aledo rally as the Panthers hung on for a 4-1 win over the Bearcats Friday night in Game 2 of a best-of-3 area championship series at Northwest High School.

The third and deciding game of the series will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Northwest High School.

Trailing 4-0 with one out in the seventh inning, Hunter Rosson hustled to second base after a routine pop up in the infield was dropped. The next batter, Garrison Berkley, smashed a double to score Rosson to cut Heritage’s lead to 4-1.

Zach Reinert followed and drew a walk as Heritage lifted starting pitcher Jakob Berger in favor of relief pitcher Bobby Witt Jr., who had started at shortstop. Witt walked the first batter he faced, Tripp Jones, to load the bases.

Witt, however, kept his composure and struck out the next two batters to earn the save, seal the win and send the series to a third and deciding game.

Berger, the winning pitcher, allowed a run on two hits with nine strikeouts and a pair of walks in 6-1/3 innings. Aledo starting pitcher Steven Swift took the loss. The senior allowed two runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings.

Mylen Hayhurst pitched the seventh inning for the Bearcats, allowing two runs on three hits.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run single by Mason Greer. Heritage added two runs in the seventh on a RBI single by Greer and a single from Jacob Guerrero that drove in a run.

