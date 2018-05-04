203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Bearcats open Class 5A baseball playoffs today against Denton Braswell

8 hours ago
Despite early-morning showers, Game 1 of the Aledo Bearcats/Denton Braswell bi-district baseball playoff series will begin today at field-turfed Northwest High School.

All games in the best-of-3 bi-district series will be held at Northwest High School.

Game 1 is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

Game 2 is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, with Game 3, if necessary, to follow Game 2.

The winner of the series will advance to the area round and face the winner of the Colleyville Heritage/Fort Worth Southwest bi-district series.

 

Fri 04

The Book of Everything

May 4 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 05

Aggie Moms

May 5 @ 9:00 am
Mon 07

Rotary Club of Aledo

May 7 @ 11:30 am
Mon 07

Aledo Farmers Market

May 7 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 10

Conserving Public Lands in Urban Areas

May 10 @ 6:30 pm
Fri 18

Night at the Pops turns 15

May 18 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 19

Fun Shoot

May 19 @ 9:00 am
Sat 19

Pet Adoptions

May 19 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 19

Ms. Senior Parker County

May 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mon 21

Parenting Class

May 21 @ 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

