203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature Sports

Bearcats, No. 2 Colleyville Heritage begin best-of-3 baseball area championship series today

16 hours ago
1 Min Read

After both took care of first-round opponents, the Aledo Bearcats and state-ranked No. 2 Colleyville Heritage have moved to the area (second) round of the Class 5A baseball playoffs and will face each other beginning today in a best-of-3 series.

All games in the series will be played at Northwest High School.

Game 1 is at 7:30 p.m. today, with Game 2 set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Game 3, if necessary, will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The winner will move on to the regional quarterfinals and face the winner of the Fort Worth Arlington Heights/Denison series.

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 11

The Book of Everything

May 11 @ 8:00 pm
Mon 14

Aledo Farmers Market

May 14 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 18

Night at the Pops turns 15

May 18 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 19

Fun Shoot

May 19 @ 9:00 am
Sat 19

Pet Adoptions

May 19 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 19

Ms. Senior Parker County

May 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mon 21

Rotary Club of Aledo

May 21 @ 11:30 am
Mon 21

Parenting Class

May 21 @ 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Tue 22

Aledo Community Lions Club

May 22 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Todays Classifieds

%d bloggers like this: