Allene Bielss

Allene Curry Bielss, 98, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018, from natural causes, in Weatherford.

Allene Curry was born on February 28, 1920 in the Carter Community of Parker County, to William A. and Cora Curry. She graduated from Weatherford High School. Allene enjoyed painting and was a great artist. She spent many years going to the Senior Center for lunch, activities, and to play Skip-Bo with Lonna Leach. Allene was a member of Couts Memorial Church.

Ms. Bielss was preceded in death by her husband, Garth Bielss; parents; sister, Janita Phillips; brother, Ralph Curry; and several family members and friends.

Survivors include son, Gerald Bielss and wife, Judi, and their two children, Kaycee and Ty, of Canton; eldest granddaughter, Crystal Emmy Bradley and husband, Scott, and their four children, of Weatherford; niece, Joyce Hatton of Austin; and nephew, Duane Phillips of Houston.

She was loved dearly by her son, granddaughter Emmy and by her four great-grandchildren. Grandma Bielss will be forever missed.

Funeral Services were scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018 in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery.