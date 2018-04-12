Three men arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries in Morningstar

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office:

Parker County Fugitive Apprehension Unit members arrested three men Wednesday in connection with a stolen car and a vehicle burglary spree.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said three suspects were caught on home video surveillance breaking into vehicles in an Aledo housing addition, April 7, in the areas of Hicks Drive, Granada Drive, Everly Court, and the Morningstar subdivision.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and met with a victim who reported the suspects stole her white 2013 Lexus. Several other victims made complaints that evening, each reporting the suspects had stolen items from their vehicles.

More than $30,000 worth of stolen items were reported stolen from the victims including iPads, tools, clothes, emergency roadside equipment, sunglasses, a GPS system, membership and banking cards, sports equipment, a phone and a backpack.

The suspects were observed traveling from residence to residence, checking to see if vehicles were unlocked, and taking items from the vehicles.

Sheriff’s investigators said the suspects were observed on video surveillance to have been in the area conducting vehicle burglaries for more than four hours.

A traffic stop was conducted the following afternoon on a vehicle with no license plate. The vehicle matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle used by the suspects which was seen on the home security video the previous evening. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Zachary Wayne Wilbur, 21, of Azle, was arrested on a previous unrelated warrant for driving while license invalid with previous conviction. Wilbur was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for possessing suspected methamphetamine. Two key fobs matching the stolen Lexus were discovered inside the suspect’s vehicle, along with stolen iPads and tools reported by other victims. Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division conducted an investigation linking all three suspects to the burglary ring. Wilbur implicated himself in the crimes during an interview, naming the other suspects he planned the thefts with as Jackson Henry Harle, 18, of Weatherford, and Joshua Harle, 23, of Fort Worth. Wilbur then gave investigators the location of the stolen Lexus, which the trio had switched the license plate, and dumped in Haltom City.

“The lesson here is to remove all valuables from your vehicles and lock your car,” Sheriff Fowler said. “As for the suspects of this case … They disregarded the law when they went on their crime spree. We plan to see the law does not disregard them when we file their cases with the county prosecutors for consideration of prosecution.”

Wilbur was additionally charged with theft of property $2,500 to $30,000.

Jackson Harle was charged with theft of property $750 to $2,500.

Joshua Harle was charged with theft of property $2,500 to $30,000.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

