Morris advances to state in boys’ 1,600; White qualifies for girls’ state pole vault for third consecutive year

Graydon Morris and Sierra White each qualified for the state meet Saturday at the Class 5A, Region I Track and Field Meet at Lowrey Field in Lubbock, bringing the number of Aledo athletes going to the state meet at four, although Morris will compete in two events.

Morris, who finished second in the boys’ 3,200-meter run on Friday to earn a trip to Austin, took first place in the boys’ 1,600-meter run today as he will compete in two long-distance races at the state meet.

Morris came from behind and took the lead with only 100 meters left in the race, winning the race by seven one-hundredths of a second with a time of 4:21.41.

“I didn’t feel as good as I wanted to during the first lap,” Morris said. “The air was dry and I started doubting myself. But on the third lap I got into position behind the leader and decided I could pass (Michael Abeyta from El Paso Hanks) so I managed to find something and passed (Abeyta) in the last 100 meters.

“This is very gratifying because I did not make it out to state last year in the 1,600.”

White, a junior, has advanced to the state meet in pole vault all three years. She finished second on Saturday, going out at the 12-0 mark.

Two other AHS athletes competed today – seniors Lydia Lawrence and Alaina Touchet.

Lawrence reached the finals of the girls’ 400-meter run, finishing third to earn a bronze medal, and Touchet, who made the girls’ shot put finals, finished seventh.

On the first day of the regional meet on Friday, Aledo qualified three athletes to the state meet. Zach Davis won boys’ pole vault and teammate Ryan Brown placed second, and Morris finished second in the boys’ 3,200-meter run.

The Class 5A State Track and Field Meet will be Friday, May 11 in Austin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

