Mary Tedford, 90, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Tedford; and her son, Bailey Marley.

She is survived by daughters, Helen Tierce and husband, Tom, and Cynthia DeLeeuw and husband, John; grandchildren, Amiee Gartman and husband, Jay, Tommy Tierce and wife, Jamie, Mary Jones and husband, Jason, Johnny DeLeeuw, Josh DeLeeuw and wife, Charlotte, Katy Marvel and husband, Travis, Jeff Marley and wife, Vikki, Kim Sanders and husband, Daniel, and Bobby Marley; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Memory Gardens of the Valley, 5600 Mineral Wells Hwy., Weatherford, 76088. Visitation was scheduled 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

