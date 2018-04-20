203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Ladycats host Boswell today on Senior Day; Bearcats travel to Northwest as 6-5A diamond action continues

Celebrating Senior Day, the Aledo Ladycats will host first-place Boswell today  in the District 6-5A softball finale at the AHS softball field.

The game time has changed. The Ladycats and Lady Pioneers will begin play at 5 p.m. with the Senior Day festivity to follow after the varsity game. The JV game will follow the Senior Day celebration.

The Bearcats, riding a three-game District 6-5A winning streak, will try to complete a series sweep of Northwest. The Bearcats can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today at Northwest High School.

District 6-5A

Softball

Boswell                12-1*

Eaton                   12-1*

Aledo                    7-6*

Azle                       7-6*

Brewer                 4-9

Ch. Trail               4-9

Saginaw               4-9

Northwest           2-11

* – clinched playoff spot

Today: Boswell at Aledo; Brewer at Eaton; Saginaw at Chisholm Trail; Northwest at Azle.

Baseball

Eaton                   11-0**

Azle                       8-3*

Aledo                    7-4

Northwest           4-7

Boswell                4-7

Ch. Trail               4-7

Brewer                 3-8

Saginaw               3-8

** – clinched district championship

* – clinched playoff spot

Today: Aledo at Northwest; Eaton at Saginaw; Azle at Brewer; Chisholm Trail at Boswell.

 

 

 

