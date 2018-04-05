Ladycats come back to win girls’ District 6-5A golf tournament; three players earn all-district honors

Down by two strokes after the first round of the girls’ District 6-5A golf tournament, the Aledo Ladycats came back in the second round today to shoot a combined score of 320 to win the tournament by 24 strokes over second-place Saginaw at Rockwood Golf Course in Fort Worth.

The Ladycats posted a score of 340 after Wednesday’s opening round, and their 20-stroke improvement for a final total of 660 not only earns the team the district championship but a spot at the regional tournament as well.

The regional tournament will be played April 25-36 at Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock.

Ladycats earning all-district, first-team honors include Madison Head, Ella Fisher and Madison Wyss. Head finished with a 161 (85-76), Fisher, a freshman, was a stroke behind at 162 (86-76) and Wyss had a final total of 167 (84-83).

Other Ladycats scores include Deyton Deller with a 170 (85-85), Clara Fulsaas with a 174 (83-91) and Rylee Gabbert with a 177 (91-86).

