Ladycats advance to state after second-place finish today at regional tournament

For the seventh consecutive year, the Aledo Ladycats golf team has qualified for the girls’ state golf tournament.

Paced by a second-round score of 75 by freshman Ella Fischer, the Ladycats shot a final-round score of 338 to finish with a 36-hole total of 675 to place second today at the girls’ Class 5A, Region I Golf Tournament at Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock.

The top three teams advance to the state tournament.

Grapevine won the tournament with a 670 (328-342), while third-place Lubbock Cooper (338-360-698) also qualifies for the state tournament.

The girls’ Class 5A state golf tournament will be played Monday and Tuesday, May 21-22, at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Fisher, who shot an 81 in the opening round, finished with a score of 156.

The Ladycats shot a 337 in Wednesday’s opening round and trailed Grapevine by nine strokes. Aledo made up four strokes today but could not pass the Lady Mustangs.

Other Aledo 36-hole scores include Deyton Deller with a 167 (81-86), Madison Head with a 171 (83-88), Madison Wyss with a 182 (93-89) and Rylee Gabbert with a 183 (92-91).

