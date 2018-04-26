203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Ladycats advance to state after second-place finish today at regional tournament

The Aledo Ladycats finished second at the girls' Class 5A Region I golf tournament at Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock this afternoon. The second-place finish advances the Ladycats to the state tournament. Shown (from left) are Ryle Gabbert, Madison Wyss, Deyton Deller, Ella Fisher and Madison Head.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Aledo Ladycats golf team has qualified for the girls’ state golf tournament.

Paced by a second-round score of 75 by freshman Ella Fischer, the Ladycats shot a final-round score of 338 to finish with a 36-hole total of 675 to place second today at the girls’ Class 5A, Region I Golf Tournament at Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock.

The top three teams advance to the state tournament.

Grapevine won the tournament with a 670 (328-342), while third-place Lubbock Cooper (338-360-698) also qualifies for the state tournament.

The girls’ Class 5A state golf tournament will be played Monday and Tuesday, May 21-22, at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Fisher, who shot an 81 in the opening round, finished with a score of 156.

The Ladycats shot a 337 in Wednesday’s opening round and trailed Grapevine by nine strokes. Aledo made up four strokes today but could not pass the Lady Mustangs.

Other Aledo 36-hole scores include Deyton Deller with a 167 (81-86), Madison Head with a 171 (83-88), Madison Wyss with a 182 (93-89) and Rylee Gabbert with a 183 (92-91).

