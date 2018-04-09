H.D. Story, 81, of Aledo, passed early on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Weatherford.

H.D. was born June 25, 1936 in Fort Worth to Drury and Treva Story. On October 5, 1956, H.D. married Barbara Coleman and together had two children. H.D. had an accomplished career in law enforcement beginning as a patrol officer in the Fort Worth Police Department in 1959. He served as a detective in the FWPD until retirement in 1987. H.D. went on to serve in the Tarrant County Sheriff’s office and later as a court bailiff for Judge Steve King until retirement in 2001. H.D. also enjoyed breeding, showing, and racing horses. He put on show performance classes at the Fort Worth Stock Show. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse, Palomino, and the Paint Horse Associations. H.D. also started the Fort Worth Police Mounted Patrol. Most of all, H.D. will be remembered for enjoying the simple things in life particularly time spent with his family.

H.D. is survived by his wife Barbara of 61 ½ years; his children, Howard Kent (Lorri) Story and Laura Lyn (Chuck) Todd; his grandchildren, Gideon (Anna) Whitehouse, Houston Story, Shyanne Story, and Zachary Todd; his great-granddaughter, Aiva Whitehouse; and by his brother-in-law, Dr. Bill Adams and nephew, David (Bea) Adams.

In addition to his parents, H.D. was preceded in death by his sister, Cozette Adams.

Funeral services celebrating his life were scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Parker County Cowboy Church, 5050 FM-5 in Annetta South. Burial will follow at Annetta Cemetery in Annetta. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the FTWPD Benevolent Association or to Alzheimer’s Research.

April 13, 2017

