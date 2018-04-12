203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

News

Frontage roads in Hudson Oaks converting to one way next week

3 hours ago
1 Min Read

From the Texas Department of Transportation:

To accommodate the frontage road conversion, new traffic signals at U.S. 180 and Hudson Oaks Drive will also be activated soon. The conversion from two-way to one-way operation will occur over a two-day period during non-peak travel times when motorists should expect delays during this moving operation. Weather permitting:

  • Eastbound I-20 frontage road conversion: Monday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Westbound I-20 frontage road conversion: Tuesday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Afterwards, a $4 million project will begin to construct turnarounds and reconstruct the I-20/FM 5 intersection including permanent traffic signals to provide better traffic flow. This project is estimated for completion in 2019.

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Thu 12

Into The Woods

April 12 @ 7:00 pm
Fri 13

Tax Return Assistance

April 13 @ 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Sat 14

Master Gardener Plant Sale

April 14 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 14

Go the Distance 5k

April 14 @ 8:00 am
Mon 16

Rotary Club of Aledo

April 16 @ 11:30 am
Tue 17

Spring Choir Concert

April 17 @ 7:30 pm
Thu 19

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

April 19 @ 11:00 am
Thu 19

Do Well Be Well with Diabetes Education Series

April 19 @ 12:00 pm - 1:15 pm
Thu 19

Spring Swing Golf Tournament

April 19 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Fri 20

EPiC Library Talent Show 2

April 20 @ 7:00 pm

