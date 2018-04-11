203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Fred Lapointe

Fred Lapointe passed away Monday, April 9, 2018.

Fred graduated from Oregon State University and then received his Masters’ degree from Boston University. He enjoyed traveling all over the world and had a passion for classic cars and music. He loved the Lord with all of his heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Fred was preceded in death by his father, Jean Paul Lapointe.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Theresa Lapointe; step-children, Preston Gray, Paige Lubbering and husband, Chris, and Marshall Read; step-granddaughter, Callie Gray; mother, Shirley Tysick; step-mother, Patricia Daniels; sisters, Louise Lapointe and Cindy Bailey; aunt, Heather McIntosh Leroy; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Services were scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at White’s Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086. Interment at Annetta Cemetery. Visitation was scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at White’s Funeral Home.

The Community News

April 13, 2018

