Early voting – the who, what, when, and where

Early voting is underway in school district and municipal elections in Parker County. Here is the who, what, when, and where:
Sites of early voting are:
Parker County Courthouse Annex (Main site)
1112 Santa Fe Dr
Weatherford, Texas 76086
Annex Kitchen
Aledo ISD Admin Building
1008 Bailey Ranch Rd
Aledo, Texas 76008
Meeting Room
Azle Masonic Lodge
257W Main St
Azle, Texas 76020
Meeting Room
Brock United Methodist Church
127 Lazy Bend Rd
Brock, Texas 76087
Meeting Room
Millsap Community Center
104 Fanning St
Millsap, Texas 76066
Meeting Room
Peaster Fire Department
221 Judd St
Peaster, Texas 76088
Kitchen
Springtown City Hall
200 N Main St
Springtown, Texas 76082
City Council Meeting Room
Willow Park Municipal Building
516 Ranch House Rd
Willow Park, Texas 76087
City Council Meeting Room
Early Voting Times:
Monday, April 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, April 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, April 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Depending on where you live, here is who and what you’ll be voting on:
Aledo ISD:
Trustee 1:
- David Lear
- Ella Bullock
Trustee 2:
- Ralph Elston
- Glenn Breisch
- Jennifer Loftin
Trustee 3:
- David Tillman
- Jessica Brown
Town of Annetta:
Councilmember 2:
- Ronald A Adams
- Morgan Bodie
Councilmember 4:
- Rob Watson
Councilmember 6:
- Dustin DeMoss
- Len Callaway
Proposition:
“THE REAUTHORIZATION OF THE LOCAL SALES AND USE TAX IN THE TOWN OF ANNETTA AT THE RATE OF ONE-QUARTER PERCENT (1/4%) TO CONTINUE PROVIDING REVENUE FOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF MUNICIPAL STREETS. THE TAX EXPIRES ON THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DATE OF THIS ELECTION UNLESS THE IMPOSITION OF THE TAX IS REAUTHORIZED.
City of Azle:
City Council Place 1:
- George A Ginunas
- Corey Wynns
City Council Place 2:
- David McClure
City Council Place 5:
- Rouel Rothenberger
City Council Place 6:
- Joe Lieb
- John Stuart
- Brian Conner
PROPOSITION
“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Azle, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized .”
Azle ISD:
Trustee 3:
- Timothy D Brown
Trustee 4:
- Shannon Hart
- Jamie Vest
Special Election: Two Year Unexpired Term Trustee 2:
- Jeremy May
- Jim Short
- Sarah Bennett
- W. Kent Durham
- Tom Kisner
- Tan Gingerich
Town of Brock:
Prop A:
- Consolidate Brock/Brock West into one city
Town of Brock West:
Prop A:
- Consolidate Brock/Brock West into one city
City of Fort Worth:
- Prop A: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for streets and mobility infrastructure improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $261,630,080
- Prop B: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for parks and recreation improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $84,180,600
- Prop C: The issuance of tax-supported securities for public library improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $9,868,500
- Prop D: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for fire safety improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $11,975,820
- Prop E: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for animal care and shelter facility improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $13,770,000
- Prop F: The issuance of tax-supported public securities for police facility improvements in the aggregate principal amount of $18,075,000
Millsap ISD:
Trustee: 3-year term
- Jon Hartman
- Dene Herbel
- Lee Baker
Unopposed:
- Allen Williams
City of Peaster:
Prop A:
- “A sales and use tax is adopted within the city of Peaster at the rate of one percent (1.0%)”
Peaster ISD:
Trustee:
- Clayton Hull
- Michael Gentry
- Aric Kram
Proposition A
- “The issuance of 5,950,00 of bonds by the Peaster independent school district and levying the tax in payment thereof”
City of Reno:
City Council 1:
- Harry Harris
- Ron Gray
City Council 3:
- Kerry Jenkins
- Granville (Randy) G. Martin III
City Council 5:
- Billie Gay Kirchner Steele
- Joe R. Patterson
City of Springtown:
City Council 1:
- Annette Burk
- Brad Baltzell
City Council 3:
- Oleta Parker
- Dennie Harms
City Council 5:
- Josh Light
- Bill White
Special Election: Council 2:
- Charity Ramsey
- Michele Chandler Kelley
Springtown ISD:
Trustee place 6:
- Larry Don Carter
Trustee place 7:
- Elizabeth “tootie” Ann Hall
- Derek Lee Miles
City of Weatherford:
City Council Place 3:
- Dale Fleeger
- Curtis L Tucker
City Council Place 4:
- Kevin Cleveland
Weatherford ISD
School Board Trustee 1:
- S. Brian Catlin
School Board Trustee 2:
- Jeff Ford
- Jeff Geyer
City of Willow Park:
Council place 3:
- Greg Runnebaum
Council place 4:
- John Gholson
Council place 5:
- Richard Neverdousky
- Gary McKaughan
3,560 Comments