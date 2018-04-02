203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Obituaries

Dudley Grube

Dudley Grube, 27, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Dudley was born on Aug. 8, 1990 to Richard and Deborah Grube in Fort Worth. He grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Aledo High School in 2008. He attended Weatherford Community College where he was studying accounting. He worked for Home Depot in Weatherford.

Grube is survived by his mother, Deborah Grube; father, Richard Grube; brother, Corey Grube; grandmother, Darlene Kelley; step-grandmother, Jean Grube; and numerous uncles and cousins.

Graveside services were scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The Community News

April 6, 2018

Rosealee Hoffman

