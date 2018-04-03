Bearcats win 6-5A golf tournament by 44 strokes; Pennington, Huxtable finish 1-2 as top medalists

Aledo’s Evan Pennington followed up a first-round 72 with a 75 in the second round for a 147 to win the top medalist honor and lead his team to the championship of the boys’ District 6-5A golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at Rockwood Golf Course in Fort Worth.

The Bearcast finished the 36-hole tournament, which began Monday, with a 618, besting second-place Eaton (652) by a whopping 44 strokes. Both Aledo and Eaton will advance to the regional tournament in Lubbock (April 23-24).

Aledo’s Ben Huxtable carded a first-round score of 76 and finished Tuesday’s round with a 78 to earn second place overall with a 154. Huxtable and Pennington, along with Tanner Smith (83-75-158) and Jacob Trawick (83-78-161) earned all-district, first-team honors.

Other Aledo 36-hole scores include Cam Wooley with a 163 (81-82) and Cooper Howington with a 184 (89-95).

The girls’ District 6-5A golf tournament – also at Rockwood – begins Wednesday and concludes Thursday.

