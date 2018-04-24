Bearcats travel to Boswell as District 6-5A baseball continues

District 6-5A baseball action continues today when the Aledo Bearcats travel to Boswell to face the Pioneers.

The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. at Boswell High School.

It will be the final season series for both teams. The series and district play will conclude Friday in Aledo.

District 6-5A

Eaton 12-0**

Azle 9-3*

Aledo 8-4*

Boswell 5-7

Northwest 4-8

Ch. Trail 4-8

Brewer 3-9

Saginaw 3-9

** – clinched district championship

* – clinched playoff spot

Today: Aledo at Boswell; Chisholm Trail at Saginaw; Eaton at Brewer; Azle at Northwest.

