Bearcats run district baseball winning streak to four games after rout; Ladycats fall to Boswell in 6-5A softball finale

Aledo jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back as the Bearcats ran past Northwest, 13-2, in a District 6-5A baseball game stopped after five innings on run rule Friday night at Northwest High School.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district mark to 8-4, while Northwest drops to 4-8.

Briley Rodriguez was the winning pitcher for the Bearcats, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings.

The Bearcats swatted 11 hits while taking advantage of five Northwest errors. Tripp Jones (single, double), Hunter Rosson (single, double) and Zach Reinert (two singles) each recorded a pair of hits, while pinch hitter Sammy Kindred swatted a three-RBI double. Jones also scored three runs.

Aledo scored six runs in the top of the first inning and added four in the second before Northwest scored two in the bottom of the second to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 10-2.

Aledo added three runs in the fifth, and when Northwest failed to score in the bottom of the frame the game was called.

Boswell 8, Ladycats 0

Boswell pitcher Julie Kennedy threw a perfect game by retiring all 21 batters she faced to lead the Lady Pioneers to an 8-0 win over the Aledo Ladycats Friday afternoon in the 6-5A softball finale at the AHS softball field.

The loss leaves the Ladycats with a district record of 7-7.

Aledo will assume the fourth seed in the district and will face Denton Ryan, the District 5-5A champion, in a best-of-3 bi-district playoff series beginning Thursday.

Game one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26 at Denton Ryan High School. Game two will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Aledo High School.

Game three, if necessary, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Aledo.

Kennedy finished with 14 strikeouts.

Boswell scored a run in each of the third and fourth innings before scoring three runs in each of the fifth and seventh innings.

The Ladycats celebrated Senior Night, honoring seniors Bailee Whitener, Macy Hale, Gracie King, Lindsey McElroy, Caden Cunningham, Megan Reynolds and Sheridan Horn in a post-game ceremony.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

