Bearcats, Ladycats each come away with District 6-5A diamond wins over Northwest

Aledo pitcher Steven Swift fires a fast ball during the first inning of the Bearcats' 10-0 home win over Northwest Tuesday night in District 6-5A action. Swift threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Both the Aledo Bearcats baseball squad and the Ladycats softball team won their respective District 6-5A diamond contests Tuesday night over Northwest.

Bearcats 10, Northwest 0

Aledo starting pitcher Steven Swift threw a two-hitter and the AHS bats came alive with 15 hits as the Bearcats defeated the Texans, 10-0, in a District 6-5A baseball game at Aledo that was stopped in the bottom of the sixth inning on run rule.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district mark to 7-4, while Northwest falls to 4-7.

Swift allowed two hits and a pair of walks while striking out six in six innings.

Lead-off hitter Jake Bishop led the hit parade, going four-for-four with two singles, a double and a triple while scoring three runs and driving in a pair of runs.

Hunter Rosson (single, triple), Nathen Fingar (two singles), Gehrig Mosiello (two singles) and Vaughn Shields (double, single) also had multiple-hit outings.

Aledo scored two runs in the first inning, added three in the second, one in the fourth and four in the sixth.

Ladycats 8, Northwest 6

Aledo jumped out to a 6-0 lead and hung on to defeat the Lady Texans, 8-6, in a District 6-5A softball game at Northwest High School.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district record to 7-6, while Northwest falls to 2-11.

Bailee Whitener was the winning pitcher for the Ladycats.

Aledo senior Bailee Whitener winds up in the circle Tuesday night during the Ladycats’ 8-6 victory over Northwest in a District 6-5A softball game at Northwest High School. Photo by David Andrews

 

 

