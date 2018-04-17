Bearcats host Texans in 6-5A clash; Ladycats travel to Northwest as District 6-5A diamond action continues

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats face Northwest today but in different locales as District 6-5A action continues for the AHS diamond squads.

The Ladycats will play their final district road game of the season when the softball team travels to Northwest to face the Lady Texans.

The game is set for 6:30 p.m. today at Northwest High School.

The Bearcats will begin a two-game district baseball series with the Texans, with the first pitch set for 7:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School baseball field.

Below are the softball and baseball 6-5A standings.

District 6-5A

Softball

Boswell 11-1

Eaton 11-1

Azle 6-6

Aledo 6-6

Brewer 4-8

Ch. Trail 4-8

Saginaw 4-8

Northwest 2-10

Today: Aledo at Northwest; Eaton at Saginaw; Chisholm Trail at Boswell; Azle at Brewer.

Baseball

Eaton 10-0

Azle 7-3

Aledo 6-4

Northwest 4-6

Boswell 4-6

Brewer 3-7

Saginaw 3-7

Ch. Trail 3-7

Today: Northwest at Aledo; Saginaw at Eaton; Brewer at Azle; Boswell at Chisholm Trail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

