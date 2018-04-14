Bearcats face El Paso Del Valle today; berth at state soccer tournament at stake

In a remarkable run that has seen the Aledo boys’ soccer team win all four playoff matches by a goal, including Friday’s 3-2 overtime shootout win over El Paso Bowie, the Bearcats have a chance today to reach the state tournament for the first time in 13 years.

The Bearcats (24-0-4) will face El Paso Del Valle (24-6-1) at 12:30 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls in the boys’ Class 5A regional championship match.

The winner will advance to the state tournament in Georgetown.

To reach the Region I title match, the Bearcats defeated Bowie by winning the shootout, 4-1, after the match was tied 2-2 in regulation and after two 10-minute overtime sessions. Del Valle defeated Wichita Falls Rider, 1-0, in its regional semifinal match on Friday.

