Bearcats best Brewer to stop losing skid; Ladycats fall at Eaton

11 hours ago
Aledo starting pitcher Steven Swift fires a fast ball in the seventh inning of the Bearcats' 4-3 victory Tuesday night at Brewer. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo starting pitcher Steven Swift pitched a near complete game as the senior led the Bearcats to a 4-3 victory over Brewer Tuesday night in a District 6-5A baseball game at Brewer High School.

The Aledo win – which stops a four-game district losing streak – elevates the Bearcats’ 6-5A mark to 5-4. The loss drops Brewer to 3-6.

After pitching 6-2/3 innings, Swift was removed for closer Chance Roberts. Brewer had a runner at first base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Roberts struck out the lone batter he faced to collect the save as Swift earned the win.

Trailing 3-2 after six innings, the Bearcats manufactured two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Swift retired the first two Brewer batters before yielding a base hit. Roberts was inserted and followed with the strikeout to seal the win for the Bearcats.

Eaton 15, Ladycats 6

Aledo senior shortstop Gracie King throws out a runner Tuesday night during the Ladycats loss at Eaton. Photo by David Andrews

Aledo jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning but Eaton came back with 14 unanswered runs on its way to a 15-6 win over the Ladycats Tuesday night in a District 6-5A softball game at Eaton High School.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 5-6 in district play, while Eaton’s record jumps to 10-1.

Heidi Fischer swatted two triples, drove in a pair of runs and scored two runs to lead the Ladycats at the plate. Alana Smith also recorded a pair of hits, both singles, and drove in a run.

For more on both games see the April 13 issue of The Community News.

 

