Arlene Hawley

Arlene Lillian Hawley, 72, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Arlene was born August 22, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Sheldon and Marion Boike. She married the love of her life, Jack C. Hawley, on October 28, 1967 and they had many happy years together. Arlene had a career as an escrow agent, however her main passion was her church, Christ Lutheran Church. She was very active and participated in numerous groups, including Bible Study and Women’s Ministry. She enjoyed her life as a military wife and loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jack C. Hawley.

She is survived by sons, Craig Hawley and Curtis Hawley and wife, Krista; grandchildren, Cristina Hawley, Grayson Hawley, Gracee Hawley, and Gralyn Hawley; sister, Marlene Bauer and husband, Larry; brother-in-law, Keith Hawley and wife, Kathie; niece, Wendy Piersall; nephews, Todd Bauer, Scott Hawley, and Trevor Hawley; and extended family and a loving church family.

Services were scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 30, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4409 Sycamore School Rd., Fort Worth, 76133. Interment was scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, April 30, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation was scheduled 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, April at Christ Lutheran Church.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ Lutheran Church, 4409 Sycamore School Rd., Fort Worth, 76133.

Services in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.

The Community News

April 27, 2018

