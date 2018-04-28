Aledo qualifies three to state after first day of regional meet

Aledo dominated boys’ pole vault as Zach Davis and Ryan Brown finished 1-2, respectively, to qualify for the state meet this afternoon during the Class 5A,Region I Track and Field Meet at Lowrey Field in Lubbock.

The top two finishers in all events at the regional meet qualify for the state meet in Austin.

Davis won the event with a mark of 16-0 and will be making his first trip to the state meet. Brown, who qualified for state last year, hit a mark of 15-6 to place second and earn a trip to the state meet.

Also making a return to state is sophomore long-distance runner Graydon Morris, who finished second in the boys’ 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:21.24.

In girls’ long jump, Tysley Valencia placed third to earn a bronze medal.

Aledo had three relay teams and three runners in individual races compete today in the preliminaries, but did not get a relay team into Saturday’s finals but got one runner. Lydia Lawrence, with the third-fastest time in the preliminary, advances to the girls’ 400-meter dash finals on Saturday.

Below is a list of Aledo competitors on Saturday:

11 a.m. – Alaina Touchet, girls’ shot put

Noon – Sierra White, girls’ pole vault

3:50 p.m. – Lydia Lawrence, girls’ 400-meter dash

4:40 p.m. – Graydon Morris, boys’ 1,600-meter run

