Aledo Independent School District names superintendent finalist

From the Aledo Independent School District:

The Aledo ISD School Board has named Dr. Susan Bohn as the lone finalist for the district’s Superintendent position.

The Board unanimously approved Bohn during a Special Board meeting held Thursday, April 5. By state law, the Board must wait 21 days before a contract can be offered and the hiring is official.

Bohn has served as the Superintendent of Lockhart Independent School District since 2015. Prior to Lockhart, she worked nine years in Lake Travis ISD as Interim Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and General Counsel.

“Dr. Bohn’s previous experience with Lake Travis and Lockhart ISD exemplifies her abilities to lead the district going forward in all areas of student achievement, curriculum, extracurricular activities, accountability, and the inherent challenges with growth currently facing Aledo ISD,” Board President Jay Stringer said. “She brings to Aledo ISD a proven and verified track record of success in community engagement and collaboration with all stakeholders, parents, staff and community members.”

Her professional career also includes working in Fort Bend ISD as a high school teacher and as a school attorney for Bracewell & Giuliani.

During her tenure in Lockhart, located 30 miles southeast of Austin, she has successfully led this fast-growth district with multiple milestones. Bohn worked alongside the Board of Trustees and administrative leadership team to rebuild the district’s culture, expectations, trust and stability.

This year, the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees nominated her for the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year.

Lockhart ISD has accomplished a District of Innovation designation, completed the eXcellence in Governance training (first Board/Superintendent team in the state) and created and implemented the first curriculum and instruction framework in the district’s history.

Lockhart ISD also has similar size characteristics as Aledo ISD. The district includes 5,900 students, over 700 employees and nine campuses. Like Aledo, Lockhart is also in Class 5A.

Bohn has three degrees from the University of Texas at Austin, a Bachelor of Arts in the Plan II Honors Program; a Master of Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs; a Juris Doctorate from the UT School of Law; and a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University.

Bohn is a native of Central Texas, and a graduate of Austin public schools. She is active in local Caldwell County community organizations and boards and serves on the Board of Directors of the non-profit Zach’s Voice. She also serves as secretary of the Fast Growth School Coalition, and on the executive committees of the Texas Association of Suburban/Mid-Urban Schools and of the Region 13 Superintendent’s Regional Advisory Council.

She and her husband Bill have two sons – Brice (10) and Brooks (5).

