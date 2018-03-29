203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Soccer playoffs begin today; softball, baseball back in District 6-5A action

3 days ago
Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams begin Class 5A playoffs today at different venues.

The Ladycats, the second seed from 6-5A, will face Denton Ryan, District 5-5A’s third seed, in the girls’ bi-district playoffs.

Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. at Brewer High School. The winner will face the winner of the Fort Worth South Hills/Richland match in the area round.

The District 6-5A-champion Bearcats will play the fourth seed from District 5-5A, Denton Braswell.

The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at the Northwest High School track stadium, located behind the football stadium.

The winner will face the winner of the Fort Worth Arlington Heights/Grapevine match in the area round.

District 6-5A diamond action also continues for the AHS squads.

The Ladycats softball team will play Chisholm Trail, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Chisholm Trail High School.

The Bearcats baseball team will conclude their district series with Azle. The first pitch will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School baseball field.

