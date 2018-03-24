Ladycats score four runs in 7th for walk-off win; Bearcats shut out Saginaw

Aledo first baseman Alana Smith’s blast to the fence in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Heidi Fischer with the game-winning run as the Ladycats came back to defeat Northwest, 5-4, Friday night in a District 6-5A game at Aledo.

The win elevates the Ladycats’ district record to 4-2, while Northwest drops to 2-4. The Ladycats will continue district play at 5 p.m. Monday at first-place Boswell.

Megan Reynolds was the winning pitcher, retiring the last 10 batters she faced. She allowed a run on nine hits with no walks and five strikeouts in seven innings.

Reynolds sent Northwest down in order in the seventh – including two strikeouts- to keep her team in the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Gracie King and Macy Hale each drew a walk, and Morgan Brown was inserted as a courtesy runner for Hale. The next batter, Jessi Kubosh, executed a perfectly-placed sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third base.

The Ladycats were now back at the top of the order, and Lindsey McElroy lined a base hit to drive in King and Brown to cut the Northwest lead to 4-3.

The next batter, Fischer, slammed a triple to bring home McElroy to tie the game, 4-4. Smith followed with her game-winning blast against the fence to drive in Fischer for the game-winning run.

Bearcats 8, Saginaw 0

Aledo raised its District 6-5A record to a spotless 4-0 after an 8-0 victory over Saginaw Friday night at the AHS baseball field.

The Bearcats will continue district play at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Azle.

Hunter McConathy was the winning pitcher, allowing no runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings. Will Greenwood finished on the mound with two shutout innings.

Hunter Rosson finished with two hits and three runs batted in, while Nathen Fingar added a pair of hits and Tripp Jones drove in a pair of runs.

Aledo led 2-0 before scoring three runs in the third for a 5-0 advantage. The Bearcats tacked on a run in the fourth to increase their lead to 6-0. In the fifth, Jones lined a single to bring in Max Lucas (walk) and Autry Johnson (single) to extend the lead to 8-0.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

