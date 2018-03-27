Ladycats, Bearcats each fall in district diamond action

Boswell pitcher Julie Kennedy pitched to one batter above the minimum while allowing no hits with one walk and nine strikeouts to lead the Lady Pioneers to a 10-0 win over the Aledo Ladycats Monday night in a District 6-5A softball game at Boswell High School.

The loss – at the halfway point of district play – drops the Ladycats to 4-3, while Boswell stays in first place with a 7-0 mark.

Boswell scored five runs in the second inning, added a pair of runs in the third and recorded three runs in the fifth to stop the game on run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The lone Aledo base runner came in the fourth inning when Heidi Fischer earned a walk.

The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Chisholm Trail.

Azle 3, Bearcats 0

Azle held Aledo to two hits as the Hornets defeated the Bearcats, 3-0, Monday night in a District 6-5A baseball game at Azle.

The win drops the Bearcats’ 6-5A record to 4-1, while Azle raises its league mark to 5-0.

Max Lucas led the Bearcats at the plate with two hits.

Azle scored two runs in the first inning and closed the scoring with a run in the sixth.

Steven Swift went the distance on the hill for the ‘Cats. The senior allowed two hits and struck out eight in six innings.

The Bearcats and Azle will conclude their two-game district series Thursday at Aledo. The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

