District Clerk advises of phone scam

Sharena Gilliland, Parker County District Clerk, is warning the public about a phone scam being perpetrated by callers impersonating court personnel. The scammers say they are trying to deliver divorce papers and need an address. They also mention an attorney’s name or office. The caller ID lists a number from the District Clerk’s office.

Please be advised that the Parker County District Clerk’s office does not call individuals asking for personal information.

To avoid becoming a victim of this type of phone scam:

Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls

Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don’t have ties and did not initiate contact

If concerns remain about the caller’s claims, verify the information with the appropriate court officials or law enforcement agency. You may call the District Clerk’s office to verify at 817-598-6114. You may also contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-3213.



