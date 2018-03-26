203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature News

District Clerk advises of phone scam

6 days ago
1 Min Read

Sharena Gilliland, Parker County District Clerk, is warning the public about a phone scam being perpetrated by callers impersonating court personnel.  The scammers say they are trying to deliver divorce papers and need an address. They also mention an attorney’s name or office. The caller ID lists a number from the District Clerk’s office.

Please be advised that the Parker County District Clerk’s office does not call individuals asking for personal information.

To avoid becoming a victim of this type of phone scam:

  • Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls
  • Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don’t have ties and did not initiate contact
  • If concerns remain about the caller’s claims, verify the information with the appropriate court officials or law enforcement agency. You may call the District Clerk’s office to verify at 817-598-6114.  You may also contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-3213.

Todays Classifieds

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 01

Tax Return Assistance

April 1 @ 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mon 02

Rotary Club of Aledo

April 2 @ 11:30 am
Sat 07

Hike for Life

April 7 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 07

Celebrating the American Songbook

April 7 @ 7:30 pm
Mon 09

Student Art Reception

April 9 @ 6:00 pm
Mon 09

Parker County Active Democrats

April 9 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 10

Spring Fling

April 10 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 12

Into The Woods

April 12 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 14

Master Gardener Plant Sale

April 14 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 14

Go the Distance 5k

April 14 @ 8:00 am

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: