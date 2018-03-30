Bi-district double dip: Ladycats, Bearcats each win soccer playoff openers

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams won in their respective bi-district matches today.

Ladycats 2, Denton Ryan 0 (OT)

Grace Ornelas and Ashley Ray each scored in the first overtime session and goalkeeper Makenzie Covington held off Denton Ryan with 100 shutout minutes in goal as the Ladycats advance to the second round of the playoffs with a 2-0 win Thursday night over the Lady Raiders in the bi-district playoffs at Brewer High School.

In high school soccer if there is a tie after regulation play of 80 minutes, the teams play two 10-minute overtime periods in order to establish a winner. The match goes to shootout in the playoffs if the score is still tied after the two non-sudden-death overtime periods.

With 7:54 left in the first overtime session, Ornelas scored from 20 yards out after retrieving a loose ball, and Cheney Huddleston set up Ray for her breakaway score with 2:06 left in the first overtime.

Ryan did not have a shot on goal in the OT sessions.

The Ladycats will advance to the area round and face Fort Worth South Hills. Time, location, and date have yet to be determined.

Bearcats 2, Denton Braswell 1

Simon Shulz scored in the first half and a second-half shot by Max Owens found the back of the net off a deflection as the Bearcats defeated Braswell, 2-1, Thursday night in a bi-district match at Northwest High School.

Braswell got on the board with two minutes left to play in the second half but it was not enough as Aledo held on for the win.

The win advances the Bearcats to the area round where they will face rival Fort Worth Arlington Heights. Date, time and location have yet to be determined.

