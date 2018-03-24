203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Bearcats seal outright District 6-5A soccer championship with 4-0 win over Boswell; Ladycats secure second place with tie

March 23, 2018
The Aledo Bearcats celebrate their District 6-5A championship after defeating Boswell, 4-0, in the league finale Friday night at Boswell. Photo by Hunter Owens

For the second consecutive year, the Aledo Bearcats soccer team is the District 6-5A champions.

Aledo secured the title with a 4-0 victory over Boswell in the boys’ district finale Friday night at Boswell.

Kyle Maurer, Connor Steele, Micco Little and Alfredo DeCasas each scored a goal for the Bearcats, and goalkeeper Konrad Garbowski earned the shutout.

The Bearcats are the No. 1 seed from 6-5A, and will face the No. 4 seed from District 5-5A in the opening round of the playoffs which begin no earlier than Thursday. Check this site or The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account later this weekend for playoff information.

Ladycats 0, Boswell 0

The Aledo Ladycats secured second place in District 6-5A after tying Boswell, 0-0, Friday night in the girls’ District 6-5A finale at Boswell.

The Ladycats fell in the overtime shootout, 4-3. Coming into the match, the Ladycats needed to avoid a regulation loss to secure second place.

Both teams end up with 31 points in the standings, but the Ladycats won the head-to-head tiebreaker and will assume the district’s second seed, while Boswell will be the third seed.

The Ladycats will face the No. 3 seed from District 5-5A in the opening round of the playoffs. Check this site or The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account later this weekend for playoff information.

