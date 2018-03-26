203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature Sports

Aledo softball, baseball games moved to today to avoid weather; Ladycats, Bearcats playoff soccer schedules set

6 days ago
2 Min Read

In a measure to avoid thunderstorms forecast all day tomorrow, District 6-5A is moving its softball and baseball games from Tuesday to today.

The Ladycats softball team will travel to Boswell to face the first-place Lady Pioneers, who have yet to drop a district game. The first pitch will be at 5 p.m. today at Boswell High School.

The Bearcats are also on the road in a battle of district baseball unbeaten teams. The 4-0 Bearcats will face 4-0 Azle at 5:30 p.m. today at Azle.

The Aledo soccer bi-district playoff schedule is set with both teams playing on Thursday.

The Ladycats, the second seed from District 6-5A, will face Denton Ryan, the third seed from District 5-5A. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Brewer High School.

The district-champion Bearcats will face the fourth seed from District 5-5A, Denton Braswell. The match is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Northwest High School’s track stadium, located behind the football stadium.

District 6-5A

Softball

  • Boswell                6-0
  • Eaton                   5-1
  • Aledo                    4-2
  • Northwest           2-4
  • Azle                       2-4
  • Brewer                 2-4
  • Ch. Trail               2-4
  • Saginaw               1-5

Today: Aledo at Boswell; Eaton at Brewer; Azle at Northwest; Chisholm Trail at Saginaw.

Baseball

  • Aledo                    4-0
  • Eaton                   4-0
  • Azle                       4-0
  • Brewer                 2-2
  • Saginaw               1-3
  • Northwest           1-3
  • Boswell                0-4
  • Ch. Trail               0-4

Today: Aledo at Azle; Chisholm Trail at Eaton; Brewer at Boswell; Northwest at Saginaw.

Todays Classifieds

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 01

Tax Return Assistance

April 1 @ 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mon 02

Rotary Club of Aledo

April 2 @ 11:30 am
Sat 07

Hike for Life

April 7 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 07

Celebrating the American Songbook

April 7 @ 7:30 pm
Mon 09

Student Art Reception

April 9 @ 6:00 pm
Mon 09

Parker County Active Democrats

April 9 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 10

Spring Fling

April 10 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 12

Into The Woods

April 12 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 14

Master Gardener Plant Sale

April 14 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 14

Go the Distance 5k

April 14 @ 8:00 am

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: