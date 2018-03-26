Aledo softball, baseball games moved to today to avoid weather; Ladycats, Bearcats playoff soccer schedules set

In a measure to avoid thunderstorms forecast all day tomorrow, District 6-5A is moving its softball and baseball games from Tuesday to today.
The Ladycats softball team will travel to Boswell to face the first-place Lady Pioneers, who have yet to drop a district game. The first pitch will be at 5 p.m. today at Boswell High School.
The Bearcats are also on the road in a battle of district baseball unbeaten teams. The 4-0 Bearcats will face 4-0 Azle at 5:30 p.m. today at Azle.
The Aledo soccer bi-district playoff schedule is set with both teams playing on Thursday.
The Ladycats, the second seed from District 6-5A, will face Denton Ryan, the third seed from District 5-5A. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Brewer High School.
The district-champion Bearcats will face the fourth seed from District 5-5A, Denton Braswell. The match is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Northwest High School’s track stadium, located behind the football stadium.
District 6-5A
Softball
- Boswell 6-0
- Eaton 5-1
- Aledo 4-2
- Northwest 2-4
- Azle 2-4
- Brewer 2-4
- Ch. Trail 2-4
- Saginaw 1-5
Today: Aledo at Boswell; Eaton at Brewer; Azle at Northwest; Chisholm Trail at Saginaw.
Baseball
- Aledo 4-0
- Eaton 4-0
- Azle 4-0
- Brewer 2-2
- Saginaw 1-3
- Northwest 1-3
- Boswell 0-4
- Ch. Trail 0-4
Today: Aledo at Azle; Chisholm Trail at Eaton; Brewer at Boswell; Northwest at Saginaw.
