Aledo softball, baseball games moved to today to avoid weather; Ladycats, Bearcats playoff soccer schedules set

In a measure to avoid thunderstorms forecast all day tomorrow, District 6-5A is moving its softball and baseball games from Tuesday to today.

The Ladycats softball team will travel to Boswell to face the first-place Lady Pioneers, who have yet to drop a district game. The first pitch will be at 5 p.m. today at Boswell High School.

The Bearcats are also on the road in a battle of district baseball unbeaten teams. The 4-0 Bearcats will face 4-0 Azle at 5:30 p.m. today at Azle.

The Aledo soccer bi-district playoff schedule is set with both teams playing on Thursday.

The Ladycats, the second seed from District 6-5A, will face Denton Ryan, the third seed from District 5-5A. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Brewer High School.

The district-champion Bearcats will face the fourth seed from District 5-5A, Denton Braswell. The match is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Northwest High School’s track stadium, located behind the football stadium.

District 6-5A

Softball

Boswell 6-0

Eaton 5-1

Aledo 4-2

Northwest 2-4

Azle 2-4

Brewer 2-4

Ch. Trail 2-4

Saginaw 1-5

Today: Aledo at Boswell; Eaton at Brewer; Azle at Northwest; Chisholm Trail at Saginaw.

Baseball

Aledo 4-0

Eaton 4-0

Azle 4-0

Brewer 2-2

Saginaw 1-3

Northwest 1-3

Boswell 0-4

Ch. Trail 0-4

Today: Aledo at Azle; Chisholm Trail at Eaton; Brewer at Boswell; Northwest at Saginaw.

