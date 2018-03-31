Aledo area playoff soccer matches set for Monday, Tuesday

Both Aledo High School soccer teams have advanced to the area playoffs and the playoff schedule for both the Bearcats and Ladycats has been set.

The Bearcats will face rival Fort Worth Arlington Heights in a boys’ area playoff match set for 8 p.m. Monday at Farrington Field in Fort Worth. The match is the second of a doubleheader at the venue.

The winner of the match will face the winner of the Denton Ryan/Fort Worth North Side match in the regional quarterfinals.

The Ladycats will square off against Fort Worth South Hills in a girls’ area match that will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Hills High School.

The winner will face the winner of the Grapevine/Wichita Falls High School match in the regional quarterfinals.

