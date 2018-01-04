Sanford Bernhardt

Sanford Albert Bernhardt, 74, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 at his home.

Sanford was born March 1, 1943 in Olney, son of Alvin Herbert and Esmarie Cockburn Bernhardt. He was a proud veteran of the United States National Guard. Sanford was a hard working business owner in the carpet industry and was highly respected in his trade. He enjoyed meeting with his buddies and solving the world’s problems. Sanford enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was very dedicated to making sure his family was safe and well taken care of, as they were his greatest love.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by son, Brad Bernhardt; daughter, Beth Wheeling and husband, Tom; granddaughters, Mandy Mendenhall and Morgan Brown; great-granddaughter, Paislea Kana; brother, Mike Bernhardt; and numerous family members and friends.

Funeral services were scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford with interment at East Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.