Robert “Bob” Bergman

Robert D. “Bob” Bergman passed from this life on Friday, January 12, 2018. His gentle spirit and selfless love for his fellow man will be missed by his family and all who knew him.

Bob was born on October 7, 1924, in the small western Nebraska town of Kimball to Carl E. and Minnie Bergman. The oldest of four children, he, his brothers Don and Jack, and their younger sister Kathy, grew up on a farm in the middle of wheat country. The family later moved to Boulder, Colorado, where upon graduation from high school Bob applied for appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. Another young man from his district got the only congressional appointment available, so Bob enrolled at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Later that same year he was notified that the young man that had received the appointment had left the Academy, so it was offered to Bob and he was off to Annapolis. He became part of the famous Class of 1947, which was actually expedited to graduate in 1946 so they could help with the war effort. Bob graduated 13th in a class of 1,200 midshipmen, several spots ahead of the 39th president, Jimmy Carter. The War in the Pacific had ended by his graduation, so he served his time on the USS Atlanta and left the Navy when his tour was up.

While at the Academy, Bob was introduced by his roommate to a young Texas girl named Anne Newberry. They were married on August 19, 1947, and enjoyed 70 years of love and devotion together. Bob had learned to sail while at the Naval Academy, and he, Anne and their family enjoyed many weekends on their Sunfish, and later their beloved Catalina 22, sailing the lakes of Texas. On family vacations the family sailed together in the Florida Keys and the Windward Islands of the Bahamas where they made many great memories. Bob was the ultimate Ship’s Officer.

Bob worked as an independent insurance agent for 50 years, beginning his career in Weatherford at the W.D. Newberry Insurance Agency in 1949, which later became Bergman, Grogan, Newberry and Rothrock Insurance. In 1976, he was elected President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas and received their highest lifetime award, the Drex Foreman Award. Bob also served as United Way Campaign Chairman, President of the Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club, was a Master Mason, the Weatherford Independent School District School Board, and was a city councilman. In 1959, he was named Outstanding Weatherford Citizen of the Year. Near and dear to their hearts were Bob’s and Anne’s friends in the Weatherford Wine and Food Society. They attended All Saints Episcopal Church (now All Saints Anglican Church) in Weatherford for almost 60 years, where Bob served as an acolyte, vestry member, Sunday School teacher, and any other job nobody else would take. Bob was the embodiment of Philippians 2:3-5 “Do nothing from rivalry or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus.”

Bob leaves behind his wife, Anne Newberry Bergman; one daughter, Elizabeth Bozzell of Weatherford, and her children Catherine Bozzell Smith and husband, Nick, of Joshua, and Carrie Cashman, and granddaughter, Halee Cashman, of Weatherford; son John D. Bergman and wife, Nancy, of Midland, and their children, Brett, Ellen and Anne; son, Bill Bergman and wife, Melissa, of Midland, and children, Drew, Grant and Spencer. Bob was preceded in death by his grandson, James Wilson Bozzell, Jr.

Services scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, January 18, at All Saints Anglican Church in Weatherford. Donations in Bob’s memory can be made to the All Saints Anglican Memorial Fund, 125 S. Waco Street, Weatherford, TX 76086.

Service is in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.