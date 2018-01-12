Public input sought in Weatherford College presidential search

The Weatherford College Board of Trustees is seeking community input in their search for the next college president.

An online leadership profile questionnaire is now available via the college website where community members can add their input on the qualities and characteristics needed in the college’s next CEO. A link labeled “Presidential Search Survey” can be found on the front page of the site ( www.wc.edu) .

The search for the next WC president is being led by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services.

“Executive Search Services believes that gathering input from the stakeholders of the college is extremely valuable to the board as it navigates through the search process,” said Dr. Marian Strauss of TASB. “The college has a rich history and having input from those that contributed to that history will give direction and clarity to the decision makers.”

TASB has already held five meetings with employee groups on the Weatherford campus and hosted a meeting with area school district superintendents. Later this month they will meet with WC employees at the Wise County, Granbury and Mineral Wells campuses as well as with the WC Foundation Board of Directors and other groups.

TASB is a non-profit organization based in Austin. Their Executive Search Services division has assisted more than 670 organizations with CEO searches since 1988. TASB’s network of institutions incudes 46 associate-member community colleges, including WC.