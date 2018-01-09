203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Plenty of off-court activities today when Aledo basketball teams host Northwest including ‘Meet the Ladycats’ and Bearcats Senior Night

Both the Aledo High School Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams have special events planned today when they each host Northwest High School in District 6-5A action.

The Ladycats and Northwest will tip off at 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym followed by the boys’ game at approximately 8 p.m.

Both teams also have special activities planned.

From 5-6 p.m. in the gym lobby, the Ladycats will host “Meet the Ladycats” where young fans can meet the varsity squad. Young fans will receive a free Ladycats team poster upon entrance, and fans can have the Ladycat players sign their posters.

Between the girls’ and boys’ varsity games, the Bearcats will hold Senior Night as senior players and their parents will be honored before Aledo takes on state-ranked No. 3 Northwest

District 6-5A

Girls

Aledo                    5-0

Boswell                5-0

Ch. Trail               3-2

Eaton                   3-2

Saginaw               2-3

Brewer                 1-4

Azle                       1-4

Northwest           0-5

Boys

Northwest           3-0

Brewer                 2-1

Aledo                    2-1

Ch. Trail               2-1

Eaton                   1-2

Azle                       1-2

Saginaw               1-2

Boswell                0-3

Today: Northwest at Aledo; Boswell at Chisholm Trail; Saginaw at Eaton; Brewer at Azle.

