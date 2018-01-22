Parker County Judge Mark Riley declares emergency burn ban

With Parker County at an elevated risk of wildfires due to dry conditions and a high fuel load, Parker County Judge Mark Riley has declared an Emergency Burn Ban effective 9 a.m. Monday, January 22.

Judge Riley’s emergency burn ban will last through 9 a.m. on Jan. 29. Judge Riley or Commissioners Court can continue the ban if conditions warrant.

Violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor and could result in a fine of up to $500 plus court costs. Violations include the use of combustible materials, including outdoor welding, however where welding must be performed in the field, the following mitigating efforts will be in force until the burn ban has expired: