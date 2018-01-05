Main Feature Sports

No. 2 Ladycats, Bearcats continue District 6-5A hoops action today at Brewer

With both Aledo High School basketball teams coming into today’s action with spotless district records, the Ladycats and Bearcats will continue league play today at Brewer High School.

The Ladycats (4-0), in a tie for first place with Boswell, are coming off a 59-38 victory over Eaton. Brewer is hoping to end a two-game district losing streak.

Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Bearcats (2-0) are coming off a 66-62 overtime win over Eaton and locked in a three-way tie for first place with state-ranked No. 3 Northwest and Chisholm Trail. Brewer (1-1) comes into the contest but with a 16-4 overall record.

The Bearcats and Bears will tip off after the girls’ game at approximately 8 p.m.

District 6-5A

Girls

Aledo                    4-0

Boswell                4-0

Eaton                   2-2

Saginaw               2-2

Ch. Trail               2-2

Brewer                 1-3

Azle                       1-3

Northwest           0-4

Boys

Aledo                    2-0

Northwest           2-0

Ch. Trail               2-0

Brewer                 1-1

Azle                       1-1

Boswell                0-2

Eaton                   0-2

Saginaw               0-2

Today: Aledo at Brewer; Chisholm Trail at Northwest; Azle at Eaton; Boswell at Saginaw.

