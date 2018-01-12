NETPA offering journalism scholarships

North & East Texas Press Association 2018 Scholarship Application-Part I

The North & East Texas Press Association, in conjunction with the Texas Press Association, will award two $1,500 scholarships, one to a graduating high school senior and one to a currently enrolled college student*.

The scholarships are payable at $750 per semester to the registrar of the college of the recipient’s choice after the scholarship recipient has sent proof of registration to NETPA Secretary Cher Thompson.

DEADLINE: Applications must be postmarked by March 21 to be considered.

Winners will be notified by March 28.

Applicants MUST be from the area served by NETPA and have a declared major in journalism/communications/photojournalism. Preference is given to print majors.

High School applicants should submit parts 1-4 below with materials in the scholarship application submission:

College applicants may omit #3a.

1. Complete the attached application and include a resume that includes scholastic, athletic and community activities.

2. Provide a current official transcript certified by school or college registrar.

3. High school applicants should submit three letters of recommendation from:

a) senior, junior or dual credit college English instructor

b) publication adviser or student’s local newspaper supervisor

c) from a person of the applicant’s choice

4. All applicants should submit clips of published work. Include publication dates.

Applicants may send photocopies of work as published in newspaper, yearbook, magazine. Please mount all photocopies and newspaper clippings on paper and place in folder or binder.

Please include a cover sheet with the following information:

Student’s Name

Indicate which scholarship you are applying for (scholastic-HS or collegiate)

Address

Phone number

email

Send the completed application to:

Suzanne Bardwell

Gladewater Mirror

211 North Main St.

Gladewater, TX. 75647

The NETPA Scholarship Application may be accessed on the NETPA and ILPC websites.

If you have any questions or wish to receive these materials by email:

email: SuzanneBardwell@aol.com.

phone: 903-845-2235

*At judges’ discretion, two scholarships may be awarded in one category and none in another based on the quality of the applications.

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SUBMITTING PROOF OF COLLEGE REGISTRATION to NETPA Financial Officer Cher Thompson cher@hcnews.com BEFORE SCHOLARSHIP MONIES WILL BE SENT TO COLLEGE. THE SCHOLARSHIP WILL BE REVOKED IF STUDENT’S MAJOR CHANGES.