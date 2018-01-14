Midlothian defeats Ladycats in shootout to win girls’ Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions title

Midlothian took away Aledo’s three-year reign as Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions by outscoring the Ladycats 3-0 in a shootout Saturday night at Bearcat Stadium to take the tournament title.

The score was deadlocked at 1-1 after regulation time, and a shootout – all coming from the penalty kick spot – ensued to break the tie and decide the tournament championship.

Midlothian’s goalkeeper turned back shots by Aledo’s Vanessa Rajan, Cheney Huddleston and Krista Thrasher. Midlothian scored on every attempt, and after raising the shootout score to 3-0 the game was stopped with two shooters remaining.

Although the score was tied 1-1 at the half, Midlothian could have easily been ahead by two goals, at least. Twice the Lady Panthers missed open nets – with one shot hitting the cross bar – and on two other occasions Aledo three-time all-state goalkeeper Makenzie Covington came up with diving saves.

The Ladycats got on the board first. Senior forward Ashley Ray pushed the ball in the offensive side down the right side, and slid a pass to Vanessa Rajan. Rajan, with two Lady Panthers covering her, found Thrasher in the middle, and she fired a shot past the ‘keeper to her right and into the net for a 1-0 lead with 5:30 remaining in the opening half.

But two minutes later Midlothian tied the score, 1-1, after a breakaway produced a goal from 12 yards out. The score remained 1-1 at the half.

There was no scoring in the second half, which led to the shootout.