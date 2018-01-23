Maurine Garrett Gibbs, 84, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Maurine was born January 24, 1933, in Gouldbusk, Texas. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Maurine spent her life caring for her family and showing hospitality to others with home-cooked meals around the family table or taking meals to neighbors and friends in the community. Throughout her life, she faithfully worshipped with her church families at the Rocky Branch Church of Christ, Southside Church of Christ in Mt. Pleasant, and the Aledo Church of Christ. Maurine delighted in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Maggie Garrett, and beloved husband of 54 years, Troy Lee Gibbs.

Survivors include her son, Gary Gibbs and wife, Wendy, of Austin; daughter, Lesa Powell and husband, Gregg, of Aledo; four sisters: Billie Foerster of Cleburne, Neta Gearhart of Arlington, Robbie Long of Daingerfield, and Peggy Clark of Mansfield; brother, Robert Garrett and wife, Eileen of Waxahachie; grandchildren, Jim Gibbs and wife, Kirby of Novato, Calif., Kay Lee LoPresti and husband, Nick of San Antonio, Garrett Powell and Marissa Powell of Aledo; great-grandchildren, Houston and Hatcher Gibbs; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Winscott Road Funeral Home in Benbrook. Burial was December 28, 2017, in Springhill Cemetery in Naples, Texas.

The Community News

January 26, 2018