Ladycats survive Saginaw scare; Bearcats’ late rally falls short

Aledo went on a late 10-2 run to give the Ladycats a 46-45 comeback victory over the Saginaw Lady Riders in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball game Friday night at Saginaw.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 24-3 overall and 8-1 in district play, while Saginaw falls to 4-5 in league play. The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Azle.

Trailing 43-36, the Ladycats scored the next nine points for a 45-43 advantage. But Saginaw hit a pair of free throws with 2:35 left to play to tie the game at 45 apiece.

The Ladycats worked the clock down to 46 seconds before Taylor Morgan was fouled. She drained one of two charity shots to give the Ladycats a 46-45 lead. Saginaw had the last shot, but with 12 seconds left Aledo post Janessa Payne grabbed the rebound of a missed shot as the Ladycats held on for the win.

Elizabeth Allanach led the Ladycats with 15 points, with Payne recording a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Also scoring were Morgan with eight points, Sarah Haeussler with six, and Riley Sale and Reagan Brown, each with three. Haeussler also finished with eight rebounds.

The score was tied 14-14 after the first quarter. Saginaw scored 11 points in the second quarter while holding Aledo to 10 to take a 25-24 lead at the half. Each team scored 12 points in the third period as the hosts took a one-point lead, 37-36, into the fourth quarter.

Saginaw 38, Bearcats 35

Aledo missed two shots in the final seven seconds and Saginaw hit a pair of free throws in between as the Rough Riders defeated the Bearcats, 38-35, Friday night in a boys’ District 6-5A basketball game at Saginaw High School.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 2-5 in district play, while Saginaw raises its league mark to 3-4.

With 23 seconds left to play, Aledo point guard Cameron Yates scored on a driving layup to cut the Rough Riders’ lead to 36-35. Aledo fouled Saginaw, and the hosts missed the front end of a one and one as Leo Bell came up with the board.

But the Bearcats missed a short jumper with seven seconds remaining, and after Saginaw canned a pair from the line for a three-point advantage, a final three-point attempt by the ‘Cats bounced off the back iron as Saginaw survived to get the win.

Austin Hawkins led the Bearcats with 14 points, with Yates adding nine. Also scoring were Noah Arrington with seven points, Ayden Smith and Hunter Vela, each with two, and Truen Johnson with one.

Saginaw led 13-11 after the opening period and 24-21 at the half. The Bearcats outscored the Rough Riders 10-7 in the third period as the game was tied 31-31 entering the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats will continue district play at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Azle.