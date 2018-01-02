Ladycats move to No. 2 in state after latest TGCA poll; Aledo hoops teams host Eaton today in 6-5A action

The latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll has moved the Aledo Ladycats to No. 2 in Class 5A behind top-ranked Mansfield Timberview. The Ladycats (19-2) were ranked fifth in 5A prior to the release of the new poll.

Within Region I, four-time defending state champion Canyon is No. 5 and Amarillo is No. 6. District-rival Boswell sits at No. 8.

In 6-5A girls’ action today, the Ladycats will host Eaton as the Lady Eagles attempt to stay near the top of the district standings. Aledo is 3-0 in district play and tied for first place with Boswell, while Eaton will bring a 2-1 district mark into the contest.

Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

For the second year in a row, the Bearcats will attempt to win their first two district games. The Aledo boys bring a 1-0 district record into the game, while Eaton (0-1) seeks its first 6-5A win.

Tip off will be after the girls’ game at approximately 8 p.m.

District 6-5A

Girls

Aledo 3-0

Boswell 3-0

Eaton 2-1

Saginaw 2-1

Ch. Trail 1-2

Brewer 1-2

Northwest 0-3

Azle 0-3

Boys

Aledo 1-0

Northwest 1-0

Brewer 1-0

Ch. Trail 1-0

Boswell 0-1

Azle 0-1

Eaton 0-1

Saginaw 0-1