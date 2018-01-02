203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Ladycats move to No. 2 in state after latest TGCA poll; Aledo hoops teams host Eaton today in 6-5A action

4 mins ago
2 Min Read
Aledo senior post Chandler Arnold (34) sets up to shoot during a recent district game. Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats will host Eaton today at the AHS gym. Photos by Tony Eierdam

The latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll has moved the Aledo Ladycats to No. 2 in Class 5A behind top-ranked Mansfield Timberview. The Ladycats (19-2) were ranked fifth in 5A prior to the release of the new poll.

Within Region I, four-time defending state champion Canyon is No. 5 and Amarillo is No. 6. District-rival Boswell sits at No. 8.

In 6-5A girls’ action today, the Ladycats will host Eaton as the Lady Eagles attempt to stay near the top of the district standings. Aledo is 3-0 in district play and tied for first place with Boswell, while Eaton will bring a 2-1 district mark into the contest.

Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

For the second year in a row, the Bearcats will attempt to win their first two district games. The Aledo boys bring a 1-0 district record into the game, while Eaton (0-1) seeks its first 6-5A win.

Tip off will be after the girls’ game at approximately 8 p.m.

District 6-5A

Girls

Aledo                    3-0

Boswell                3-0

Eaton                   2-1

Saginaw               2-1

Ch. Trail               1-2

Brewer                 1-2

Northwest           0-3

Azle                       0-3

Boys

Aledo                    1-0

Northwest           1-0

Brewer                 1-0

Ch. Trail               1-0

Boswell                0-1

Azle                       0-1

Eaton                   0-1

Saginaw               0-1

Aledo junior post Truen Johnson (14) drives in for a layup during a recent district game.

