Ladycats, Bearcats hoops teams continue 6-5A play today at Chisholm Trail

With both coming off district losses and looking to get back into the win column, the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams continue District 6-5A action today at Chisholm Trail High School.
The state-ranked No. 15 Ladycats (22-3) are coming off their first district loss as the girls second half of district play begins. Aledo defeated Chisholm Trail, 49-43, in the district opener in December. The Lady Rangers bring a 4-3 district mark into the contest
Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. today at the Chisholm Trail High School gym.
After beginning district play with a 2-0 record, the Bearcats are hoping to stop a three-game district losing streak against the Rangers. Chisholm Trail comes into the contest with a 3-2 league mark.
Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. today at the Chisholm Trail High School gym.
District 6-5A
Girls
Boswell 7-0
Aledo 6-1
Ch. Trail 4-3
Eaton 4-3
Saginaw 3-4
Azle 3-4
Brewer 1-6
Northwest 0-7
Boys
Northwest 5-0
Brewer 4-1
Ch. Trail 3-2
Aledo 2-3
Eaton 2-3
Saginaw 2-3
Azle 1-4
Boswell 1-4
Today: Aledo at Chisholm Trail; Azle at Boswell; Eaton at Northwest; Brewer at Saginaw.
