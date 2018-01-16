203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Ladycats, Bearcats hoops teams continue 6-5A play today at Chisholm Trail

With both coming off district losses and looking to get back into the win column, the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams continue District 6-5A action today at Chisholm Trail High School.

The state-ranked No. 15 Ladycats (22-3) are coming off their first district loss as the girls second half of district play begins. Aledo defeated Chisholm Trail, 49-43, in the district opener in December. The Lady Rangers bring a 4-3 district mark into the contest

Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. today at the Chisholm Trail High School gym.

After beginning district play with a 2-0 record, the Bearcats are hoping to stop a three-game district losing streak against the Rangers. Chisholm Trail comes into the contest with a 3-2 league mark.

Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. today at the Chisholm Trail High School gym.

District 6-5A

Girls

Boswell                7-0

Aledo                    6-1

Ch. Trail               4-3

Eaton                   4-3

Saginaw               3-4

Azle                       3-4

Brewer                 1-6

Northwest           0-7

Boys

Northwest           5-0

Brewer                 4-1

Ch. Trail               3-2

Aledo                    2-3

Eaton                   2-3

Saginaw               2-3

Azle                       1-4

Boswell                1-4

Today: Aledo at Chisholm Trail; Azle at Boswell; Eaton at Northwest; Brewer at Saginaw.

