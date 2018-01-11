Ladycats, Bearcats each win Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions openers

Both Aledo High School soccer teams won in the respective tournament openers today at the Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions at Bearcat Stadium.

Ladycats 2, Paschal 0

Aledo senior goalkeeper Makenzie Covington recorded a shutout to pace the Ladycats to a 2-0 victory over Fort Worth Paschal at Bearcat Stadium.

Covington recorded six saves, including two diving saves, the second coming with 1:45 left in the match.

The Ladycats took a 1-0 lead when Ashley Ray scored from inside the box off a feed from Cheney Huddleston with 25:57 remaining in the first half. With two minutes left in the half, Paschal had an open look at the net from close range, but Covington turned back the point-blank shot as Aledo maintained a one-goal cushion at the half.

With 31:30 left in the match, the Ladycats’ lead increased to 2-0 when Hunter Jones, stationed in front of the net, sent a header past the Paschal keeper off a feed from Alayana D’vino.

Covington and the AHS defense shut down the Lady Panthers the rest of the match to secure the win as Aledo advances to Friday’s semifinals, which will be played at noon at Bearcat Stadium. The Ladycats will play the winner of tonight’s Little Elm/Timberview match.

Bearcats 3, Alvarado 2

Aledo scored two second-half goals against a strong win to come from behind and defeat Alvarado, 3-2.

The win advances the Bearcats to Friday’s semifinals, set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium. Aledo will face the winner of the Waxahachie/Denton Braswell match.

Aledo (4-0) took a 1-0 lead with 27:27 left in the first half when Kyle Maurer found the back of the net from 10 yards, with Simon Shulz earning the assist.

But Alvarado scored a goal with 14:57 left in the half as the match was tied 1-1 at the break.

Alvarado took a 2-1 lead on a 10-yard shot with 33:15 left to play in the match.

But six minutes later, the Bearcats tied the match, 2-2, when Maurer fed Shulz, who beat the Indians’ goalkeeper from 10 yards in the middle.

With 24:20 remaining, a shot was deflected to Aledo midfielder Max Owens, who was stationed in front of the net. Owens deposited the ball in the back of the net from five yards to give the Bearcats a 3-2 lead.

Alvarado had one more good scoring chance late in the match, but the shot was handled by Aledo goalkeeper Konrad Garbowski as the ‘Cats took the win and advance to the semifinals.