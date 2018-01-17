Ladycats back on track with 42-29 victory; Bearcats fall to Chisholm Trail

Aledo senior post Sarah Haeussler recorded a double double and two others reached double figures in scoring to lead the Ladycats to a convincing 42-29 win over Chisholm Trail Tuesday night in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball game at Chisholm Trail High School.

The win raises the state-ranked No. 15 Ladycats’ record to 22-3, and 7-1 in district play. CTHS falls to 4-4 in loop action.

The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Saginaw.

Haeussler scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, both game highs. Janessa Payne added 11 points, while Taylor Morgan finished with 10 and Riley Sale added four.

The Ladycats led 7-6 after the first quarter. Paced by a stingy defense, Aledo went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter to take a 21-6 lead at the half. Aledo outscored Chisholm Trail 10-6 in the third period to take a 31-12 led into the fourth quarter.

Chisholm Trail 64, Bearcats 50

Chisholm Trail broke open a close game with an 18-2 run in the third quarter on its way to a 64-50 win over the Aledo Bearcats Tuesday night in a boys’ District 6-5A basketball game at Chisholm Trail High School.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 2-4 in district play, while CTHS raises its league mark to 4-2.

The Bearcats will continue district play at 8 p.m. Friday at Saginaw.

Aledo jumped out to a 10-0 lead and held a 13-10 advantage at the end of the opening period. Chisholm Trail outscored Aledo 17-11 in the second quarter for a 27-24 halftime advantage.

Using an 18-2 run late in the third period, Chisholm Trail scored 23 points in the quarter while holding the Bearcats to five points to take a 50-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Aledo senior post Ayden Smith nearly registered a double double with nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Also scoring were Leo Bell with 14 points, Austin Hawkins with 11, Noah Arrington with 10, Tre Owens with four and Cameron Yates with two.

