Kenneth Morris

Kenneth (Ken) E. Morris, 67, died Sunday, January 21, 2018.

Mr. Morris was born September 20, 1950, in Brownwood and grew up in Abilene. He moved to Irving in 1968 and began his career as an electrician working with his 3 brothers. He started his own company of electrical/air conditioning and was very well respected in his field. He served with the U.S. Army as a gunner and served in Vietnam where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart.

Kenneth and Pat lived in Southlake for many years before moving to Weatherford in 2015.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Pat Vaughan of Weatherford; son, Michael Morris of Irving; two brothers, Richard Webb and wife, Mary Jo, of Weatherford; and Bobby Morris and wife, Lisa, of Irving; three sisters, Louise Mann of Sacramento, California; Judy Haltom and husband, Tom, of Springtown; and Betty Gonzales and husband, Danny, of Weatherford; and several nephews and nieces.

Mr. Morris is preceded in death by his son, Kris Morris; step daughter, Andrea Vaughan; mother, Mozelle Morris; father, Joel B. Morris; brother, Joe Wayne Morris; and sisters, Shirley Higgs and Helen Slate.

Memorial services were scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, January 27, at White’s Funeral Home, located at 130 Houston Avenue, Weatherford.

Service is in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.